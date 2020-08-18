Oneida Nation Tribal Chairman discusses impact of COVID-19 pandemic during Community Update

(WFRV) – Oneida Nation Tribal Chairman Tehassi Hill joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update. Chairman Hill discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Oneida Nation, the Tribe’s response to the pandemic, and what the outlook is for the coming years.

Chairman Hill says the Tribe became aware of the coronavirus in January and began taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the community. In March, Oneida Nation declared a State of Public Health Emergency. That order has been extended multiple times since and is currently in effect until September 11, 2020.

Chairman Hill continues, saying that the Oneida Nation is continuing to rely on safety measures – like preventing visitors at their nursing home and requiring masks – to keep the coronavirus at bay in the community.

In April, nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees were laid off or furloughed due to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

