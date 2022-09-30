ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling westbound on WIS 54 in Brown County, you may recognize new signs along the road.

The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) unveiled dual-language signs for placement on state highways.

The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal boundaries and other features in both the Oneida and English languages.

The dual-language signs for the Oneida Nation expand a statewide WisDOT initiative launched in 2021 and they are the second tribe in Wisconsin to install these types of signs.

The new tribal boundary signs feature the Oneida Tribal Seal next to the Tribe’s name in its native language Onʌyoteʔa:ká (O-na-yo-day-aah-GAaa) the traditional name for the reservation which means “The People of the Upright Stone.”

Duck Creek Dual-Language Sign

“Oneida Language is the first language of our ancestors and we appreciate the state of Wisconsin for their recognition and respect of our sovereignty, language, and traditions,” Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Native preservation and languages go to the heart of a Tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs, and self-governance. We look forward to revitalizing the Oneida language through these signs.”

One of the new signs is located near the Duck Creek bridge and features the word Taluʔkowanhné (Da-lew-go-wonh-NAY) which translates to “Place of Bountiful Ducks,” and Kawyhuhatati (Gaw-who-ha-DA-di), which translates to “River Flowing Along.”

“We are honored to join the Oneida Nation and offer dual-language highway signs on their tribal lands,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Thanks to Governor Evers’ commitment to tribal sovereignty, we are proud to deepen the longstanding cooperation between state and tribal governments. Together we are fostering a stronger sense of place, and connecting travelers to history by sharing Native American heritage.”

All of Wisconsin’s federally recognized tribal communities are encouraged to apply for the dual-language sign program.

For more information, you can click here.