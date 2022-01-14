GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida PD find abandoned Guinea pigs, trying to find owner

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six Guinea pigs were found in a rural area in Oneida, and police officers believe the animals were abandoned.

According to the Oneida Police Department, six Guinea pigs were found. Authorities believe the animals were abandoned. The Guinea pigs were found in a rural area.

Officers are looking to locate the owner of the Guinea pigs. The animals are reportedly safe and are at Bay Area Humane.

  • Photo courtesy of Oneida Police Department
  • Photo courtesy of Oneida Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oneida Police Department at 920-869-2239 and reference incident #T22000393.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

