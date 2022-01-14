Oneida PD find abandoned Guinea pigs, trying to find owner

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six Guinea pigs were found in a rural area in Oneida, and police officers believe the animals were abandoned.

Officers are looking to locate the owner of the Guinea pigs. The animals are reportedly safe and are at Bay Area Humane.

Photo courtesy of Oneida Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oneida Police Department at 920-869-2239 and reference incident #T22000393.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.