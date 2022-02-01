GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oneida PD looking for man believed to be in GB area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oneida PD looking for man believed to be in GB area

Deacon Powless

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is hoping to find a man that has outstanding charges and is believed to be in the Green Bay/Oneida area.

The Oneida Police Department posted on their Facebook that they are trying to find Deacon P. Powless. They are looking for him due to ‘outstanding charges’.

Authorities say that Powless is believed to be in the Green Bay/Oneida area. The Oneida Police Department is asking people to not approach Powless.

  • Photo Courtesy of Oneida Police Department

According to court records, Powless has an open case and had a bench warrant issued for him back on Dec. 7. He is facing the following charges:

  • Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer – Felony
  • Resisting or Obstructing an Officer – Misdemeanor
  • Disorderly Conduct – Misdemeanor

The incident for those charges reportedly happened on Oct. 5, 2021.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom