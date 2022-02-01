Oneida PD looking for man believed to be in GB area

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is hoping to find a man that has outstanding charges and is believed to be in the Green Bay/Oneida area.

The Oneida Police Department posted on their Facebook that they are trying to find Deacon P. Powless. They are looking for him due to ‘outstanding charges’.

Authorities say that Powless is believed to be in the Green Bay/Oneida area. The Oneida Police Department is asking people to not approach Powless.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida Police Department

According to court records, Powless has an open case and had a bench warrant issued for him back on Dec. 7. He is facing the following charges:

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer – Felony

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer – Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Misdemeanor

The incident for those charges reportedly happened on Oct. 5, 2021.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.