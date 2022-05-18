ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who they need to question about an ongoing missing child investigation and outstanding warrants.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, officers say they believe Richard House is currently in the Green Bay, Oneida, or Appleton area.

If you know where he is or see him anywhere, you are asked to contact Officer Trimberger at the Oneida Police Department.

You can also submit a tip and be eligible for an award by using Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers website.