ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A friendly, adorable face will now be patrolling the community for the Oneida Police Department (OPD), its new therapy K9, Smudge.

Thanks to the Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, Smudge was graciously donated to the OPD and will help to provide therapeutic aid on calls for services where additional support is needed.

Oneida Police Department

K9 Smudge will tag along with SRO Eddie Metoxen, and will spend most of the time at the Oneida Nation High School and Turtle School, officers say.

We are so excited to welcome Smudge to OPD who we know will be a great asset to the community and the PD. K9 Smudge will be used to build positive relationships between us and our community by attending community events and providing additional support to our officers and dispatchers who so often are exposed to traumatic and stressful situations. Oneida Police Department

Even though the name Smudge seems perfectly fitting based on looks, officers detail the even deeper meaning of how Smudge got the name, “Smudge’s name was decided to reflect the importance of the Oneida culture to us and the notion of cleansing a space or person from negativity.”