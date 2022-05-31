ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is facing charges after he fled from officers with the Oneida Police Department who tried to pull him over for an equipment violation.

The Oneida Police Department posted on its Facebook about an incident that happened on May 29. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a reported equipment violation.

The driver started to drive recklessly, and officers stopped the chase in the hope to prevent any crashes. Once the vehicle was out of sight, officers checked the area to see if any crashes happened.

Less than a mile away the vehicle was found after it crashed into a guard rail. The driver reportedly fled on foot.

The suspect was found about two miles away from the crash, and officials say he intentionally crashed the vehicle. The man was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail for Fleeing and Eluding charges. He also reportedly had other outstanding warrants.

30 grams of narcotics were found after the vehicle was searched.

In addition to being arrested, the driver was also given a traffic citation for the original equipment violation.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.