ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Pow Wow Committee made the decision to cancel the 2021 Oneida Pow Wow that was scheduled for August 28 and 29.

According to officials, the increase in COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 variants played a major factor in the decision to cancel the event.

The Oneida Pow Wow Committee says they will explore the potential for a Virtual Pow Wow.

