ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Retail has partnered with Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance (FWWA) to help protect the waters in northeast Wisconsin by donating a portion of sales from Oneida One-Stop water to the nonprofit organization.

The Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance is a nonprofit organization that identifies issues and advocates effective actions that eventually protect, restore, and sustain water resources in the Fox-Wolf River Basin.

Oneida One-Stop water is bottled locally and now features a QR code that is expected to bring customers to the Oneida Retail website to provide further information about the partnership with FWWA.

“We want to expand the outreach that we do to get more people aware of the impacts that they have on our local water bodies and the small things that they can do at home to make a difference,” said Jessica Schultz, the Executive Director for Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance. “Things like sweeping your grass clippings off of the sidewalk and back onto your lawn are going to protect our waters from the nutrients that the grass clippings hold.

The One-Stop water also recently received a new label featuring the muskrat. According to the Oneida Creation Story, the muskrat represents the start of a new life within the water and land.

“Our bodies depend on water and so does all of the creation around us,” said Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill. “Ensuring that we have clean, safe water in our region here in northeast Wisconsin is important.”