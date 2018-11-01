Local News

Oneida Street Back Open on Appleton's South Side

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 07:08 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 07:14 PM CDT

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Oneida Street on Appleton's south side is back open, as of Wednesday morning.

The road had been closed between the Oneida Skyline Bridge and Valley Road while crews worked to rebuild the road. Crews removed orange barrels from the street Wednesday, freeing the road up for traffic. It's a huge relief for area businesses who had seen their income slump during the construction.

"Sunshine and lollipops," said Richard Niemuth, Owner of Niemuth's South Side Market. "It's done, it's over. We're seeing more people coming in... It's not been easy making it 19 months through this. Like I say, a lot of other businesses in the neighborhood have closed."

The DOT is still working on the nearby diverging diamond interchange at Highway 441 and Oneida Street. That is expected to open next week.
 

