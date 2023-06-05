Monday, June 5, 2023, 6:44 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An ongoing incident in Oshkosh has now been cleared.

The Oshkosh Police Department says the ‘police incident’ has been handled and taken care of. Officials say all of South Main Street has now been reopened to the public.

Still no major details on the nature of the incident.

Local Five will update this story if any information is released.

Monday, June 5, 2023, 5:40 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to an ongoing incident in Oshkosh, the public is being told to avoid an area of South Main Street.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department Facebook page, the area to be avoided is the 900 – 1300 blocks of South Main Street.

No major details on the situation have been released and the department is calling it a ‘police incident.’

Local Five will update this story as information is released.