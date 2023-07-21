GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple agencies began a search for a possible drowning victim on Big Green Lake in Green Lake County on Thursday, and with the boater still not found, authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 4:35 p.m. on July 20 for a possible boater who may have drowned.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Boat Patrol and area fire departments responded and began searching the last known area of the boater.

Shortly after, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived and initiated an investigation and assisted in searching.

The search for the victim continued until dark and without finding the victim, authorities ay the search will continue on July 21.

Deputies say that Horner’s Landing will not be available to the public as emergency responders will use that area to facilitate the continued search for the missing boater.

As the search continues we ask the public to respectfully avoid the search area and give emergency crews room to apply all efforts to searching for the subject involved. Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office

No other details have been released. Local 5 will update this article when new information is provided.