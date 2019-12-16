Online registration opens for Green Bay’s 2020 Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — While there might be snow on the ground and cold temperatures, online registration has opened for June’s Bellin Run.

The 10K run/walk is scheduled for June 13 and will be the 44th annual event.

“It’s easy to eat too much and move too little during the holiday season, but signing up for the Bellin Run is a great way to start the New Year off right,” said executive race director Randy Van Straten. “Whether you’re a runner or walker, a seasoned athlete or someone looking to start exercising regularly, committing early will help you stay active throughout the winter and into spring.”

Race organizers say they will give away free registration to 19 individuals who register in 2019. Those names will be drawn at random from everyone who signs up before midnight Dec. 31.

All registrants will receive an official Bellin Run technical T-shirt featuring the logo.

The 10K (6.2-mile) Bellin Run course traverses the streets of Green Bay and Allouez each second Saturday in June. It is one of the largest 10K events in the country.

Bellin Run participants are well supported in their training, with free weekly training run/walk events beginning March 25. All levels and abilities are welcome for these sessions, which are held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, 1970 S. Ridge Road.

To register for the Bellin Run and additional information, visit the Bellin Run website.