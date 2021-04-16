Online report says Green Bay officers donated to Kenosha officer, recently cleared of wrongdoing in Jacob Blake shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An article by an online news organization is being downplayed by Green Bay’s police chief. The article says two of his officers made small donations to a fundraiser for the Kenosha officer that shot Jacob Blake. Local 5 spoke with the chief about the article.

Green Bay’s police chief is defending two of his officers, who allegedly made $20 donations to a fundraiser for Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha officer that shot Jacob Blake last summer.

The claims are in an article by The Guardian, based on information shared by the group Distributed Denial of Secrets, obtained from a data breach of a crowdfunding website.

The article says two officers, both lieutenants, made the donations – allegedly using employment email addresses.

The question raised was did they do anything inappropriate and what’s Green Bay Police Department’s view of the Kenosha incident?

We spoke with Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and asked him about the report.

He told us he was contacted by The Guardian and wrote them saying…”We are looking into the matter……and his department “does not take a position on other agencies’ use of force.”

The chief also told Local 5 the incidents have been reviewed and while his officers are discouraged against using official equipment or email addresses for personal use, it happens.

Chief Smith says the incident has been reviewed by the city’s HR department and the two officers won’t face any sort of discipline.

On Tuesday the Kenosha Police Department announced that Officer Rusten Sheskey has returned to work and will not face any charges.