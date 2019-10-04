Only in the Midwest: Umbrella found where it was left hours before

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — “Legit only in Appleton will you walk out of the theatre in a rainstorm and find your umbrella exactly where you left it 3 hours prior…”

Local 5’s Josh Rose was attending the opening night of Hamilton at the Fox Cities Performing Art Center Wednesday. It was raining and, like many others, Rose brought gear to keep him dry while he walked from his car to the theater.

Unfortunately, Rose brought his umbrella.

When he arrived at the doors to the PAC, staff informed him he could not bring the umbrella into the theater and either needed to coat check it or return it to his car.

“I didn’t want to walk back to my car or coat check it, so I said ‘it was a good ride, thanks umbrella,'” Rose says.

After that, he thought he’d never see it again.

“Three hours later, we came back out the main door and there it was, right where I left it. Only in Appleton, you know?”

Hundreds of people walked through the doors to see Hamilton that night, and Rose is still surprised nobody took his umbrella.

“I guess my umbrella was thinking ‘I took an oath that I’m a stick it out ’til the end,'” says Rose.