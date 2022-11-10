GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe.

“We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”

The Brown County District Attorney filed several charges against Jordan Leavy-Carter, including 2nd-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child resulting in death, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Court documents say the accused had a loaded gun at the little girl’s apartment on Amy Street on Green Bay’s east side.

Police say there were several young kids in the apartment. Leavy-Carter is accused o giving the gun to another five-year-old who then accidentally shot Skyé.

The victim’s aunt just doesn’t buy the story.

“How can a 5-year-old pull the trigger?” Sheena Evans asked in between tears.

Evans says her sister, Kayla, was in the bathroom at the time and said she wasn’t aware of any other kids in the apartment other than her daughter.

“He robbed her of her entire life. The gun had a beam on it. You knew what you were doing. Anybody who has ever had a gun, knows they have a kick to it. My sister heard a pop. If a kid shot a gun, let me tell you, you’re going to hear a pop and then they drop it. Because they can’t handle that My sister heard none of that.”

Evans says her sister says the little girl came running towards her and said, “I have an owie.”

Little Skyé Blue would later die at the hospital and never got the chance to be Wonder Woman for Halloween.

The victim’s family also maintains that if it really was an accident, then why did Leavy-Carter run?

“Wouldn’t you stay and try to save her life?”

It is a question that will haunt Evans forever.