Only Outback Steakhouse in NE Wisconsin permanently closes

Photo credit: Myles McKown

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though the Outback Steakhouse in Grand Chute posted about hiring new employees as recently as August 18, the restaurant is now permanently closed.

According to the Grand Chute’s Outback Steakhouse Facebook page, they are now permanently closed. On Outback Steakhouse’s website, the Grand Chute location is no longer listed. There are now only five locations in the entire state.

The five locations are in the following cities:

  • Brookfield
  • Greenfield
  • Madison (2)
  • Onalaska

There was no information as to the exact reason the restaurant closed.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

