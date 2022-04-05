HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had its impact on the job market. As we slowly get back to reality, Brown County is set to receive several new jobs.

Nouryon, a global chemicals leader who helps manufacture products such as personal care, cleaning goods, paint, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and building products is bringing a new facility Howard.

The company with more than 7,500 employees worldwide has moved into the old OMNOVA Solutions Inc. building on Cornell Road and plans to repurpose some of the areas.

As you see, the building is standing. We bought this facility and we are repurposing it to be able to produce the expandable microspheres. Making use of all the assets that are perfectly well-functioning like the utilities that we have here. It’s a great place to sort of make it what we need it to be. Sylvia Winkel Pettersson, Vice President for Expancel at Nouryon.

Some of the jobs that Nouryon will offer for the Howard plant are:

Process Engineer

Project Engineer

Chemical Operator

Quality Control Laboratory Technician

Maintenance Technician

For more information about Nouryon and Expancel, click here.