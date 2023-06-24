STURGEON BAY, WI (WFRV) – Saturday was the 7th annual Open Door Pride Festival at Martin Park.

Music and love filled the afternoon with many families taking part in a celebration of the LGBTQ-PLUS community.

This was a chance for “pride-centric” vendors to show off their products and services.

For others, it was a chance to connect in a meaningful way with a message of inclusion.

“This is the first year that we’ve exceeded the park grounds,” explained Andrea Frank an Open Door Board Member. “We extended out and got a street closure with more vendors and more room for people to move and have a good time.”

Doug Clemons and James Carrington were visiting from Milwaukee. They are both actor in Northern Sky Theatre and are up north for the summer.

“This lets people who are already out feeling the support around them,” said Clemons. “For people who might not be out of the closet or have questions, it lets them know they have safe resources and a community that is welcoming.”

Those who took part could leave photographs as mementos or inspirational words on mini chalk tablets to celebrate “living your truth.”