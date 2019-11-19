Open house for Community First Champion Center set for Thursday

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) It’s been a long time coming, but now you get the chance to check out the Community First Champion Center for yourself on Thursday.

There will be a private ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday which is not open to the general public. However, a community open house is scheduled for Thursday from 3-8 p.m. that the public is invited to attend.

According to a press release, “the 164,000 square foot indoor sports facility features a year-round ice rink with seating for up to 1,000, a fieldhouse with four basketball courts or eight volleyball courts, and a seasonal arena that can be an ice rink or four basketball or six volleyball courts. The facility will host numerous hard-court and ice-based events each year as well as community-based leagues, open recreational time, rentals, camps and clinics. “

The release goes on to say that, “as soon as the doors open, the Community First Champion Center will have a full calendar of events to follow. With 40 contracted sporting events and several contracts being finalized, the facility will be full not only with events but visitors from throughout the Midwest and beyond. Upcoming sports events include volleyball, basketball and hockey tournaments as well as futsal soccer, figure skating, wrestling and gymnastic competitions.

“The facility will generate an estimated economic impact of over $8 million annually for the Fox Cities and will continue to position the Fox Cities as a national leader in the sports tourism industry.”

For more information, click here.