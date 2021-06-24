Open & Proud: Miller Lite, LGBTQ+ advocacy group create training material for over 55,000 bars across U.S.

(WFRV) – Miller Lite and the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality Federation are working together to create Open & Proud, an initiative that aims to make bars safer and more inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community.

Miller Lite, which has reportedly been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ+ community since 2017, announced on Thursday it will be donating $250,000 to Equality Federation to help advance workplace fairness and equality for LGBTQ+ individuals across all bars that sell Miller Lite nationwide.

To accomplish this goal, the organizations have launched the Open & Proud initiative, a program that takes a listening-first approach to help address the LGBTQ community’s challenges and needs as it relates to bars. These challenges will be brought to light during a series of Town Hall events that will be hosted at various bars across the U.S. and that will provide LGBTQ+ community members the opportunity to share their own experiences and thoughts on how bars can be more inclusive.

Using feedback from these Town Halls, the organizations will develop and distribute training materials to over 55,000 establishments across the country selling Miller Lite products. “By listening directly to the unique intersectional needs of the LGBTQ+ community, Miller Lite is aiming to create safer, more accepting spaces where we can have a direct influence – bars,” says Lauren Cassel, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite.

“Miller Lite is a brand that champions people being their true selves and those come-as-you-are connections,” says Lauren Cassel, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite. “We know being yourself is also really important to the LGBTQ+ community, and so we want to help consumers in those communities feel comfortable truly being their authentic selves.”