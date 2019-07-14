Open Streets Green Bay encourages family, fun and fitness

The seventh annual Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay made it’s way to the streets of the Broadway district Saturday.

The community enjoyed a day of celebrating health and wellness, as people walked, biked, and skated in the streets.

The free family-friendly event included activies like a hula hoop contest, giant jenga, and even a new warrior jungle course.

“The big thing that’s new this year is our friends at Warrior Jungle brought their obstacle course down here,” says event coordinator Nick Olsen. “We’re having a youth competition. There’s a big line to go through this obstacle course, so it’s really fun to see.”

There were also five activity zones along the way for families to enjoy.

