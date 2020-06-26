LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Opening date for Manitowoc Meijer location announced

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Meijer has announced an opening date for its new Manitowoc Supercenter.

The new store, located near the Manitowoc County Expo Center, will be the 12th Meijer location in Wisconsin.

Meijer says the store will feature fresh grocery, fresh bakery, fresh meat and deli counters, as well as a garden center. Other departments will include a pharmacy, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel.

Officials say the new store will follow state requirements and guidelines regarding social distancing., In the store, safety decals will be on the floor where customers typically gather and protective plexiglass shields are at every checkout station. Meijer employees will receive daily health screenings and temperature checks and are encouraged to wear masks.

 Weekly sales at the supercenter begin when doors open at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Earlier this year, Meijer announced it was looking to fill 300 positions at the store. The Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors approved plans for the Meijer location in 2016.

