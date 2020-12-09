Opening date set for Dave & Buster’s at Bay Park Square

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Dave & Buster’s at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon will finally open in January.

According to a Wednesday release, the third Wisconsin location will open on Monday, Jan. 25.

Ahead of the grand opening, the entertainment destination is looking to fill over 125 positions, including front and back-of-house, such as managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and all interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave & Buster’s, located off of Oneida Street, was set to open in May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety protocols will include:

Socially distancing during all interviews

Pens, Computers and Desks will be sanitized between applicants

Dave & Buster’s Managers and applicant temperatures will be taken upon entry of the hiring site

Masks will be required for all Dave & Buster’s team members and applicants

The new location will feature 27,000 square-feet of entertainment, including a gourmet food menu, drinks, hundreds of the latest arcade games, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar surrounded with dozens of HDTVs.

Construction has also begun on the future home of Panda Express. Last year, plans released by the Village of Ashwaubenon showed Blaze Pizza and Mission BBQ are anticipated to be constructed near Dave & Buster’s.