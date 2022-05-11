NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 30th annual Neenah Farmers Market announced its first day of the season as well as some new activities for 2022.

Future Neenah announced the 30th annual Farmers Market at Shattuck Park will kick off on June 11 and run through October 15. The market will be on Saturdays and open up at 8 a.m. and stop at 12 p.m.

Something new for 2022 will be Kids’ Day at the Market. Every third Saturday of the month there will reportedly be free themed kid’s activities. These activities will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each month will also have a different theme.

Over 40 vendors will make up the Neenah Farmers Market. Everything from meats to one-of-a-kind crafts can be found at the market.

Live music will be at the market each week from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A free loyalty card program is also available to visitors. After five visits visitors will get a special gift and after ten visits $5 in market tokens will be given.

More information can be found online.