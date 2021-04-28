LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Opening day of Eagle Tower delayed, new date undecided

Popular Eagle Tower closed in Door County_6072864782084032917

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR has announced the opening of Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will be postponed due to construction delays.

According to a release, the tower will not be opening to the public on Friday, April 30 as planned and a new date for opening the tower has not been set yet.

Friends of Peninsula State Park say they will release a new date as soon as they are notified by the DNR.

The 75-foot observation deck has been closed since an inspection in May 2015 revealed structural problems. 

In 2016, a petition to save Eagle Tower gained more than 1,700 signatures and got the attention of local lawmakers.

The organization’s first goal was to reopen the tower by the Spring of 2017, but raising funds proved to be difficult. The State Building Commission later approved designs for a $2.07 million dollar project in 2018.

Concepts of the new Eagle Tower include an accessible ramp that reaches the viewing platform through the tree canopy.

The design also consists of a 60-foot observation tower with a 1,000 square-foot observation deck at the top and a ramp approximately 850 feet long with an additional observation deck off the ramp.

A new accessible trail is also in the works, that will range from the base of the ramp to the picnic and parking area. 

