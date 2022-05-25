GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With summer just around the corner, baseball fields are already in shape and Opening Day for the Miracle League of Green Bay is scheduled for June 4.

The Miracle League is a non-profit organization that provides children, ages 4 to 19 with mental or physical challenges, the opportunity to play on a real team. The organized league will have major league look-alike uniforms.

Started back in 2006, the Miracle League of Green Bay had 65 players on 4 teams where they played games at the softball fields at Optimist Park in Allouez. This year, the league has more than 195 children on 16 teams with more than 400 volunteers helping out.

Fields are made of rubber, which is custom to the league to ensure the safety of those participating in the games.

Opening Day will have a ceremony at 8:30 a.m., which will include a tribute to the founder of the Miracle League, Paul Liegeois. After the ceremony, it’s time to play ball, as all teams will play an abbreviated game.

Concessions will be open all day for the public to enjoy a ballpark brat or a hot dog. The community is invited to join in on the celebration of a special day for all the players, volunteers, and everyone associated with the Miracle League of Green Bay.

From the likes of the Orioles, Astros, and Red Sox, all the way to the Brewers, Mets, and Cardinals, regardless of what team the children end up on, the experience makes a lasting impact on them.

For more information about the Miracle League of Green Bay, click here.