Opening of Riverview ATV Park in Kewaunee Co. delayed due to coronavirus concerns, wet trail conditions

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The opening of Riverview ATV Park has been delayed until the end of May, or when the Safer at Home order is lifted, by the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department.

Officials say the delay is due to not only coronavirus concerns, but wet trail conditions.

The off-road recreational vehicle park allows for the use of ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes.

“Aside from Kewaunee County residents using Riverview ATV Park, we see a lot of riders from neighboring counties and while we would like to open sooner, it’s just safer for everyone that we delay the start of the season,” said Dave Myers, Director of Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department. “A benefit to this is also giving the trails time to dry out and allowing the Baylake ATV Club, our not for profit friends group, more time to groom and prepare the park for the season.”

For more information on Riverview ATV Park, visit www.VisitKewauneeCounty.com or call the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Office at (920) 388-0444.

