APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawlss Coffee is expanding to Appleton and providing another location to pick up creative caffeinated coffee.

According to its website, there are currently two locations open – one in Sturgeon Bay and one in Neenah.

The menu ranges from house lattes (Smoked Mocha, Carmello, Lavender, and Vanilla Bean) to dynamic drinks (Dark Matter, S’moretado, Caramel CB, and Golden Hour).

And don’t worry, if you aren’t a coffee person there are also teas and non-coffee beverages too.

“We are excited to introduce Lawlss to Appleton and share some amazing drinks, food, pastries, and laughs with y’all!” was posted on the coffee shop’s Facebook.

The new store is scheduled to open its doors Tuesday, April 19, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The building will be located at 233 E. College Ave.