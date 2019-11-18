Operation Christmas Child collecting donations in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Operation Christmas Child is collecting donations to bring Christmas cheer to children in need around the world.

The gifts are shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products. Highland Crest Baptist Church is serving as the central drop-off for the Green Bay area.

Local volunteers hope to collect 15,000 gifts from the Green Bay area alone to help contribute to the operation’s goal of reaching 11 million children in need.

“There’s an incredible need. These children that we give these boxes to may have never received a gift in their life. So to get a gift like this and to get an entire shoebox full of gifts is just something that is just incredibly awesome,” says Michelle Blackman, Central Drop-Off Team Leader.

Shoeboxes can be dropped off now through November 25 at the church.

Organizers say they have already received 5,500 boxes.