GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The world’s largest Christmas charity kicked off its 2019 campaign Saturday.

Operation Christmas Child is presented by Samaritan’s Purse, a worldwide organization with a chapter at Highland Crest Baptist Church.

Children in need will receive a shoebox where local volunteers create some holiday cheer across the world.

Shoebox gifts will be dropped off during the organization’s National Collection Week which takes place in November.