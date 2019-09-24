Operation Clear Track taking place across the state

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Menasha Police joined more than 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide to participate in Operation Clear Track.

The 3rd annual rail safety event, carried out in 48 states, is the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the U.S.

During Operation Clear Track, Menasha Police officers will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing locations to issue warnings and citations to individuals found violating rail crossing regulations.

The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

Federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States a person or vehicle is hit by a train.