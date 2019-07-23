Operation Frogger aims at keeping pedestrians safe in crosswalks

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) An effort to keep pedestrians safe when they’re in a crosswalk took place across Brown County Tuesday. Kris Schuller reports “Operation Frogger” is aimed at accomplishing that by helping people become better drivers.

On North Broadway in De Pere, a traffic enforcement operation is underway. An effort aimed at keeping pedestrians safe as they cross any busy road.

“We actually had one hit last night and I’ve seen multiple almost get hit over the course of this year,” said De Pere Traffic Officer Russ Holcomb.

A regional crosswalk education undertaking – better known as Operation Frogger .

“It is your responsibility as a driver to yield to that pedestrian attempting to cross in a crosswalk,” said De Pere Officer Jedd Bradley.

For the second time this year volunteers like Mike Vervelde cross the road at a crosswalk, with officers in squad cars standing by.

“Sometimes I have to take a double take, just to make sure – is that vehicle going to stop for me? Kind of gets you upset a little bit depending on are they going to stop or not,” said Vervelde.

And many do as required by law, stopped as volunteers cross the road. Yet others do not and when that happens, they get pulled over.

“Hi, Officer Holcomb De Pere Police. I’m stopping you today for not yielding to a pedestrian in the crosswalk,” said Holcomb to a driver that he stopped.

Given either a warning or a $250 citation .

“Once a pedestrian has a foot in the crosswalk, you’re required to stop and wait until they are out of that crosswalk. That’s the state law,” Holcomb said. “Almost everything has been a warning today.”

Because the goal here isn’t to write tickets – rather to inform

“We’re trying to educate the drivers that we have to stop and allow that person to cross,” said Bradley.

To pass on a reminder to motorists – that they don’t own the road.

“He was barely on the other side of you and you drove through. So you need to stop and wait until they are out,” Holcomb told yet another driver he pulled over for breaking the law.