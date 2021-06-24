Operation Frogger: Local’s assist law enforcement in crosswalk campaign

(WFRV) – You may remember playing the arcade game Frogger, with the goal of getting across the street safely. Local police departments are taking that idea to heart and using it as an educational tool.

As part of Wello’s Yield to Your Neighbor campaign, operation “Frogger” hit the streets in De Pere Thursday in an effort to educate drivers on yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks. Law enforcement was also stationed at various locations in Allouez, Bellevue, Denmark, Green Bay, Howard, and Suamico.

The campaign highlights yielding being the one action everyone can do so people of all ages and abilities are able to safely move throughout the community by bike, foot, or on wheels.

In the operation, police had their ‘frogs’ or pedestrians outfitted in bright colors walking across the street to see whether drivers would yield to them, or not.

Officers then moved in to pull drivers over and explain the rules of the road when it comes to crosswalks.

“We have squad cars everywhere in the street and we still see people not yielding to them, while they’re actually in the roadway. We’ve done these more numerous years now and we’ve had our pedestrians actually put their hands on the hood of a car. We’ve almost had accidents,” says Jedd Bradley, De Pere Police Department Community Resource Officer.

This event is not the only one happening around the area. The next two are scheduled to take place in July and August.

Wello partnered with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police, and De Pere Police to host the first of the three Regional Crosswalk Education and Enforcement events.

Officers say the intent wasn’t about ticketing people for breaking the rules. However, traffic stops were handled on a case-by-case basis.