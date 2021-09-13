GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Operation “Wisconsin Joy” is heading to Fort McCoy to help refugees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- A local pastor in Green Bay enlisted the help of his congregation, local churches, and people of the community in an effort to help the refugees currently seeking help at Fort McCoy here in Wisconsin.

On Monday, September 13, morning a truck full of helpful items that were donated hit the road down to the military base.

Our Savior Lutheran Church created an Amazon wishlist on their website with instructions on the type of items requested along with details explaining the quality of said products. Items ranged from baby supplies like bottles and shampoo to sunscreen, feminine products, backpacks, and clothes for all ages and genders.

The church explained that most of the refugees coming to the state would only have the clothes on their backs, so organizers stressed the necessity of donations.

There were multiple locations around the Green Bay area where different donations could have been dropped off in person.

