Operators of app that lets people rent out their pools are swimming upstream with WI regulators

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour say Wisconsin regulators are all wet.

Swimply wants the state to back off demands that they say would kill their business. Swimply started in 2018. It works like an Airbnb for swimming pools.

Private homeowners list their pools on the website and app as ‘available for rent’.

State regulators told Swimply in April that anyone offering a pool for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools and obtain a license.

Attorneys for Swimply said they will sue if the state doesn’t back off.