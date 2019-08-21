Opioid summit takes place in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – First responders from across North East Wisconsin attended the Greater Fox Valley Opioid Summit in Appleton.

The event, sponsored in large part by the Fox Valley Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, was held at the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel.

Attendees were able to get resources from a variety of community partners on hand.

Special key note speakers and break out sessions helped to provide strategies on better education, prevention and treatment on the opioid epidemic.

If you or someone you know needs help – you can get connected and get answers by dialing the United Way’s emergency hotline at 2-1-1.