ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday morning behind the Norbert Hill Center with various activities.

From tobacco burning to Buffalo Creek singers, members of the Oneida Nation came together to not only celebrate but inform the public of what Indigenous Peoples Day means.

“We want to make sure the focus isn’t necessarily off of Christopher Columbus but more so is just acknowledging that perspective history is very difficult to overcome,” said Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens, Vice Chairman. “Especially when over the years it’s been taught in a euro-centric fashion.”

Yellowbird-Stevens says the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day is understanding and correcting history for the younger generation.

“History has been taught from a perspective and all perspectives need to be acknowledged,” explained Yellowbird-Stevens. “As indigenous people, we want that perspective acknowledged that we were here and that this country was not discoverable.”

The Oneida Nation is hoping to give younger students a perspective that hasn’t been taught yet and despite pushback from some in the community, the tribe sees a great opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity to correct historical inaccuracies,” added Yellowbird-Stevens. “It’s a great day to acknowledge indigenous peoples that were here and it’s a great day to celebrate our resilience throughout the years and persevering through centuries of government policies to limit our exposure, our language and culture, and limit our existence on this land.”

For more information about Indigenous Peoples Day, you can visit Oneida Nation’s website through this link.