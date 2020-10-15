NEW HOLSTEIN, Wisc., (WFRV) – People living in New Holstein are debating whether to keep the police department or consolidate it with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

It was a packed house Wednesday night and the clearest sign yet about the division over the consolidation proposal.

The Mayor says it will cut expenses for the community of a little more 3,200. He says it will save tax payers $1 million over five years.

City leaders seem anxious to get it done by next year. But the police themselves and many residents who gathered for public comment say it should go to a public vote.

“The majority of our officers have been present at the meetings,” Captain Amanda Tikkanen of New Holstein Police tells Local 5 News. “All of our department is in support that this issue should be taken to the people and voted on by the people of New Holstein.”