FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Debate intensifies over consolidating New Holstein Police with Calumet County Sheriff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wisc., (WFRV) – People living in New Holstein are debating whether to keep the police department or consolidate it with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

It was a packed house Wednesday night and the clearest sign yet about the division over the consolidation proposal.

The Mayor says it will cut expenses for the community of a little more 3,200. He says it will save tax payers $1 million over five years.

City leaders seem anxious to get it done by next year. But the police themselves and many residents who gathered for public comment say it should go to a public vote.

“The majority of our officers have been present at the meetings,” Captain Amanda Tikkanen of New Holstein Police tells Local 5 News. “All of our department is in support that this issue should be taken to the people and voted on by the people of New Holstein.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Packers travel to Tampa Bay

Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton