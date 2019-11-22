‘Orange Friday’ marks eve of gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For hunters across Wisconsin, today is like Christmas Eve as Orange Friday marks the eve of gun deer hunting season.

Plenty will be stocking up on all the hunting necessities before they head out to camp, with Green Bay East Fleet Farm being one of those stops. It will surely be hunter’s paradise at Fleet Farms across the state as hundreds of hunters are expected to make pit stops.

Fleet Farm started Orange Friday in 2012 as a day to help hunters prepare to get into the woods early the next morning, fully equipped for a successful hunt. Stores invite DNR officials to locations as well so as to help on the busy day.

The opener is a big deal in Wisconsin, to say the very least. All Fleet Farm stores are expected to be busy– that’s why they have doorbuster deals throughout the day on the items hunters most seek (handwarmers, muffs, propane tanks, orange gear) set up with special displays in the aisles. The first 500 customers through the doors will receive a limited-edition Fleet Farm “Orange Friday” blaze orange hat.

