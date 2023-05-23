ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon Village Board unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance that will require short-term rentals to be for at least six days.

The current ordinance does not have any requirements, and the board heard from the public on this issue, with a majority of voices being against the ordinance, but some were in favor because it could lead to better behavior from renters.

“They’re trying to just get through the weekend and hope for the best,” said one resident. “I think the longer stay will allow more responsible people to rent.”

This new ruling will go into effect next July for homeowners who are already licensed renters. If you have something booked this fall, nothing changes with your reservation.