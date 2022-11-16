OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major bridge in the city of Oshkosh is set to reopen on Wednesday after months of being closed.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge will reopen to motorists after crews were finally able to repair a gearbox issue.

The bridge had been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on May 25, 2022, after a bridge inspector discovered damaged gear teeth in the gearbox on the south leaf during a routine inspection.

A subsequent investigation revealed additional damage in the gearbox that required an entirely new gearbox.

Bridge engineers reviewed the excessive wear on the gears and believe a misaligned bearing caused instability in the gearbox, resulting in the wear.

Installation began on Monday, November 15, and crews tested the installation on Wednesday. The installation went according to plan, and no issues were found with the new parts or components.

Officials have announced the bridge will be open to vehicle traffic by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

No further information was provided.