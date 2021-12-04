Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh to close Monday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bridge in Oshkosh will be facing closures starting Monday due to bridge maintenance.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the Oregon Street Bridge will be closed during the daytime hours on Monday, December 6 through Thursday, December 9 for bridge maintenance.
Traffic Impacts
- Starting on Dec. 6, the Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh will be completely closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. each day. The closure is expected to last through Dec. 9.