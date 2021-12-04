FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh to close Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bridge in Oshkosh will be facing closures starting Monday due to bridge maintenance.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the Oregon Street Bridge will be closed during the daytime hours on Monday, December 6 through Thursday, December 9 for bridge maintenance.

Traffic Impacts

  • Starting on Dec. 6, the Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh will be completely closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. each day. The closure is expected to last through Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GAME OF THE WEEK: FREEDOM VS WRIGHTSTOWN

GBN 12/1/21 - LOOK AT PLAYOFF PICTURE

GBN 12/1/21 - CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 12/1/21 - LETS GET SOCIAL

GBN 12/2/21 - WELCOME BACK DEFENSE

GREEN BAY NATION 12/1/21 - BYE WEEK