OREO unveils limited-edition rainbow oreo cookies in honor of LGBTQ+ community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – OREO Cookies in partnership with PFLAG National organization, unveiled its first-ever rainbow-colored OREO cookies in honor of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Friday, OREO Cookies made the announcement on Facebook saying, “We’re PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with PFLAG National.”

According to bestproducts.com, the limited-edition cookies will not be sold in stores but instead will be given away to the first 10,000 people to share on social media their idea of what allyship means to them.

This cookie giveaway is part of OREO and PFLAG’s Proud Parent campaign to provide support, love, and inclusivity to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Executive Director, PFLAG National Proud Parent campaign Brian Bond shares, “Having a supportive, affirming family—and committed allies—is crucial for the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. We are grateful for our partnership with OREO, and for OREO’s commitment to our shared vision of a diverse and inclusive world, made better by loving, proud parents and allies.”

To participate in the campaign and potentially win a pack of rainbow cookies, OREO is encouraging residents to follow OREO on social media and share a photo on Instagram or Twitter showing what allyship means to them or how they show allyship for others.

