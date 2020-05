GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- If you need help feeding your pet during this difficult time the Hidden Paws Network Wanderer’s Companions free food bank is open Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Anyone who is in need of pet food can head to 155 North Broadway in Green Bay from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page or call 920-391-5695.

During the last two months they’ve helped over 100 pets.