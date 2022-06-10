GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — One organization that is feeling pain at the pump is Curative Connections in Green Bay. It provides transportation services to those who need it most.

“When you have a powerchair you just don’t get a ride,” said Kate Parizek, one of the dozens of people who uses its services. “You’re on a schedule like everyone else. The doctor isn’t going to wait for you. Your ride has to be there at the right time.”

Curative helps get people to things like doctor’s appointments or dialysis.

On average, Director of Transportation Tina Whetung says the organization does about 200 rides a day, so you can imagine all that driving adds up really fast.

“In 2021, our total cost for fuel was $85,000,” said Whetung.

Fast forward so far in 2022 and the group has already spent $75,000 on gas.

“We’re predicting our fuel costs, if they maintain where they are right now, will be $180,000 (for the year),” she added.

Denise Misovec, who is Vice President of Program Services, said it’s the most meetings she’s ever had about fuel costs.

“This is something we really have never had to navigate this way and get creative on ways to compensate for that rising cost,” Misovec said.

That includes offering more ride-share options and smaller vehicles to help save on gas.

For Parizek, it’s a lot more than just a way to get around to appointments.

“This is a wonderful transportation service, you feel good, you like to ride with them and you look forward to seeing the same driver every time.”

You can learn more about Curative Connections here. If you’d like to donate to support the vital transportation it provides for Brown County residents, you can do that here.