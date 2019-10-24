Organizations across the state making sure area residents don’t go hungry

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Organizations from around the state have come together to make sure area residents don’t go hungry.

The organizations, including UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, are traveling to nine counties through the end of the month to distribute groceries to residents.

These free groceries are apart of their “Dinners on Us” program, which is in its ninth year.

Thursday, a semi-truck stopped at a food distribution event in Menasha with totes full of groceries for residents to take home.

Organizers say this event helps address food insecurity throughout the state.

“The pantries are seeing more people, food stamp money is often decreasing and so we know that by eating healthy, you’re able to stay healthier. And so we want to try to make sure our UnitedHealthcare members and the community, in general, is eating as healthy as possible,” says Renee Ladewig-Lathrop of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.

In 2018, nearly 2,000 people received enough healthy, nutritious food to feed a family of four with four complete meals.