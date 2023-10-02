MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say they have arrested and identified the suspects they believe were involved in robbing a Manitowoc Walmart and possibly other incidents across the state as well.

According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, police were called on September 24 to the Walmart at 4115 Calumet Avenue for reports of a large and in-progress retail theft.

The suspects reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived and the Walmart Asset Protection Team told police the three individuals left with about $2,000 worth of merchandise. Officers say the suspects were not initially identified or found due to the license plate on their apparent vehicle was stolen.

In an investigation between the Manitowoc Police Department and the Walmart Asset Protection Team, the three suspects were identified as Brandon J. Reilly, Alan J. Ritchie, and Jade M. Sprang, all from Neenah.

Walmart’s Asset Protection Team told police that it had been investigating this group of people for multiple thefts at Walmarts across the state and officers say both Reilly and Ritchie did have multiple warrants out for their arrest from different Wisconsin agencies that were issued for theft-related instances.

After a failed attempt to work with the Neenah Police Department to find and arrest the suspects, Manitowoc Police requested assistance from the United States Marshals Service – Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Authorities say the United States Marshals Service located and arrested all three suspects in Neenah on September 28 and later transported them to the Manitowoc County Jail.

After their arrest, additional charges were brought forward that are being investigated by the Neenah Police Department.

Meanwhile, Authorities say there is an ongoing investigation into this organized crime group and an attempt is being made to find any other potential victims. Anyone with information about the three suspects or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.