SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano County made history on Saturday as it unveiled its 400 quilt in its barn quilt collection.

Shawano County holds the distinction of having the largest trail of 8×8 barn quilts in the nation.

The Barn Quilt Coordinator of Shawano County says the quilts are attracting both more visitors and funds that help the county.

“One of the goals I had when we started this was to see if we could increase tourism, and I think that is one aspect of this project that has been amazing,” said Jim Leuenberger.

Organizers started the project back in 2010.