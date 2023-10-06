NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents of the Fox Valley looking for a way to spend their weekend should look toward the 14th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk in Neenah.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Riverside Park, with family activities before the walk starts at 2:00 p.m.

Some of the activities include a photo booth, food trucks, a balloon artist, a rock wall, and a bounce slide.

Those interested in volunteering for the event still have time to sign up on the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Fox Cities website.

“We can’t have the walk without the many, many volunteers that put in a little bit of time to make the walk a success,” said organizers.

Those interested in registering to participate in the event can preregister online for $10 or $12 if you want lunch included.

Local 5’s Chelly Boutott is slated to emcee the event.